Hoodlums Destroy Ondo Monarch's Palace

Some hoodlums on Tuesday vandalised the palace of the traditional ruler of Ode Community in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Sunday Boboye, destroying several properties.



According to Punch, the incident was the second time in one week, as some youths allegedly burnt down the first palace of the monarch last week. After the attack, Oba Boboye was said to have moved to the second palace where he was allegedly attacked again on Tuesday.



It was gathered that the attack was not unconnected with the land dispute between the Ode and its neighbouring Isinigbo community.



According to an eyewitness, the hoodlums stormed the Ode Community about 12.05 am on Tuesday, shooting indiscriminately while everyone was asleep.



Shortly after, they allegedly moved to the second palace of the traditional ruler where they continued the shooting.



A resident of the community, who identified himself as Ayodeji Agbebi, said the community as a whole was awakened when the hoodlums entered the town and started shooting.



In a reaction, the embattled traditional ruler said the attack was targeted at him.