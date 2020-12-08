Sex-For-Passport: Nigerian Embassy In Germany Fires Martins Oni

Oni’s dismissal comes a month after a viral video showed him in a hotel room half-naked where he had planned to meet a woman for sex to facilitate the issuance of her passport.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has fired Martins Oni, a security officer after he was found culpable of sexual abuse and other criminal activities.

Oni’s dismissal comes a month after a viral video showed him in a hotel room half-naked where he had planned to meet a woman for sex to facilitate the issuance of her passport.


The embassy said the security guard was found guilty of the allegation, having violated relevant codes.

Here is the embassy’s statement, released on Tuesday:

“THE Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has terminated with immediate effect the contract of Mr Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer at the mission. His dismissal follows an investigation into allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct.

“Mr Oni was suspended from duty on 17 November after reports emerged that he had curried sexual favours in return for help with the renewal of a passport. The Embassy immediately established an Investigation Committee to examine the allegations and any related issues, and to make recommendations for action.

“The Committee interviewed Mr Oni and other witnesses as part of a thorough examination of these very serious charges. It concluded that Mr Oni was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes. As a result, Mr Martins Adedeji Oni contract with the Embassy as a Local Staff has been terminated.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to stress further its zero-tolerance policy towards all abuses of office, and especially of sexual misconduct. The Embassy is grateful for the help of the public in tackling such abuses.

“As public servants, we pledge to follow all due process as part of our continuing commitment to deliver the highest ethical & professional standards in all our operations, also at Consular & Immigration.”

SaharaReporters, New York

