US Election: Trump Sues Biden In Bid To Invalidate Wisconsin Votes

President Donald Trump has filed another lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.



According to DailyMail, the suit filed by Trump's campaign in Milwaukee County on Monday, December 7, is titled 'Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence, et al. vs Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris et al.'





The plaintiffs, which include the campaign, the President himself, and Vice President Mike Pence, seek a judgement from the county circuit court to 'set aside' the board of canvassers' 'legal determination that in-person absentee ballots in Milwaukee County should be counted.'



They asked the court to set aside the same board of canvassers determination in Wayne County, another county with a large proportion of Democrats and black voters that went heavily for Biden.



The counties help hand Biden his 20,000 vote victory in the state.



Notably, the suit seeks to toss absentee ballots in these two Democratic counties – but not in counties that Trump and Pence carried.



The suit comes after Trump allies suffered blistering opinions in two other courts earlier Monday.



Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and her allies lost in Michigan just after 9 am and Georgia just before midday, with two different federal judges attacking the cases on broad fronts and saying that they did not have 'standing' - the legal ability to be brought in the first place - but that if they did they would fail anyway.



"They want this court to substitute its judgment for two and a half million voters who voted for Joe Biden. And this I am unwilling to do," said Judge Timothy Batten, a George W. Bush appointee, in a ruling from the bench dismissing a suit there.



Biden won the state by nearly 12,000 votes in a count the state-certified again Monday after a second recount.