US Election: Trump Sues Biden In Bid To Invalidate Wisconsin Votes

The suit filed by Trump's campaign in Milwaukee County on Monday, December 7, is titled 'Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence, et al. vs Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris et al.'

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

President Donald Trump has filed another lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

According to DailyMail, the suit filed by Trump's campaign in Milwaukee County on Monday, December 7, is titled 'Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence, et al. vs Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris et al.'


The plaintiffs, which include the campaign, the President himself, and Vice President Mike Pence, seek a judgement from the county circuit court to 'set aside' the board of canvassers' 'legal determination that in-person absentee ballots in Milwaukee County should be counted.'

They asked the court to set aside the same board of canvassers determination in Wayne County, another county with a large proportion of Democrats and black voters that went heavily for Biden.

The counties help hand Biden his 20,000 vote victory in the state.

Notably, the suit seeks to toss absentee ballots in these two Democratic counties – but not in counties that Trump and Pence carried.

The suit comes after Trump allies suffered blistering opinions in two other courts earlier Monday. 

Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and her allies lost in Michigan just after 9 am and Georgia just before midday, with two different federal judges attacking the cases on broad fronts and saying that they did not have 'standing' - the legal ability to be brought in the first place - but that if they did they would fail anyway.  

"They want this court to substitute its judgment for two and a half million voters who voted for Joe Biden. And this I am unwilling to do," said Judge Timothy Batten, a George W. Bush appointee, in a ruling from the bench dismissing a suit there.

Biden won the state by nearly 12,000 votes in a count the state-certified again Monday after a second recount.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Why United States Adds Nigeria To Blacklist On Religious Freedom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Adds Nigeria To Blacklist On Religious Freedom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Are Americans Too Scared To Ask Themselves The Tough Questions About Elections ? By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Donald Trump Will Never Become US President, He's On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The Less Scandal-Prone Candidate Will Win In November By Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International U.S. Secretary Of State John Kerry Meets Buhari, Others In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Channels TV Reporter Allegedly Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Announces Reduction In Fuel Price
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Chisom Adams Jailed In UK For Blackmailing Girlfriend With Sex Tape
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Plans Own Kidnap, Demands N30million From Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Katsina Man Removes ‘Buhari’ From Name
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Assault: Benue Governor Ortom "Reconciles" Channels TV Reporter With Wife, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon, Kicks Against #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Actor-Turned Politician, John Dumelo Loses To Lydia Alhassan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Reacts To Inclusion In US Religious Freedom Blacklist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture How Bandits Forced Us To Seek Refuge In Niger Republic – Sokoto Farmers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Fire Guts Electoral Commission Office
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad