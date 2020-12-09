Detectives Arrest Nigerian With Six Fake UN Passports In Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it had arrested a Nigerian national holding six fake passports of the United Nations in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.



According to ARY News, the Nigerian citizen had visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad a few days back and applied for the visa on the fake UN passport and identification.

During the verification process, the embassy found the documents counterfeit.

Acting on the information provided by the Turkish embassy, the FIA’s anti-human trafficking wing apprehended the Nigerian citizen.



The FIA, on the suspect’s identification, conducted a raid at a guest house situated in F-8 sector in Islamabad and recovered six fake UN passports and seven IDs.



His accomplice, Pakistani national agent, Afzal Chaudhry was also arrested by the FIA.



The FIA officials said their mobile phones had been sent for forensic analysis while they were acquiring the details of their bank accounts and assets in the country.



Earlier in January, five individuals had been caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents.

According to details, the apprehended individuals had been trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

