Ghana Decides: Two Brothers Win Parliamentary Seats

Two brothers, John Jinapor and Abu Jinapor, have won Ghana’s parliamentary seats in the just concluded general elections.



The two brothers, who contested under different political parties, won their constituencies.





John Jinapor, the older brother, vied for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency seat of the Savannah Region under the platform of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress.



His younger brother, Abu Jinapor, just secured the Damango seat in the West Gonja District also of the Savannah Region after defeating an experienced lawmaker, Adam Mutawakilu, in a closely contested election.



John Jinapor was the deputy minister of Power under the previous National Democratic Congress government and had earlier served as a spokesperson to former President John Mahama.



The younger Jinapor, a legal luminary polled 15,671 votes to defeat the incumbent National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu who garnered 13,330 votes while an independent candidate David Tiki Dange polled 296 votes.



Before winning the Damango seat, Abu Jinapor was one of Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Chief of Staff and had also served in other capacities in Akufo-Addo’s office while in opposition, Ghanaweb reports.