Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash

Bala was arrested at the airport last Friday with the cash, with the Assets and Recovery Agency, suspecting it could be proceeds of crime or money laundering.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

A High Court in Kenya on Wednesday ordered over N454million (KSh100 million) that was confiscated from a Nigerian national, Muazu Bala, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to be deposited at Central Bank of Kenya.

According to KenyaReport, Bala was arrested at the airport last Friday with the cash, with the Assets and Recovery Agency, suspecting it could be proceeds of crime or money laundering. 


ARA had on Tuesday filed a case in court seeking orders to freeze the cash. 
The money seized from Bala last Friday is in three denominations; US dollars (880,000), Euros (60,000) and Naira (63,000).

“To effectively investigate the matter, DCI Transnational Organized Crime Detectives are working with the ARA. The seized cash is believed to be from International Criminal Cartels,” says the DCI.

Bala was headed for Dubai. 

“His failure to declare that he was carrying such a huge amount or documents to support the legitimacy of the cash, raises suspicion of money laundering,” says ARA.

In court documents, Bala said the cash was for conducting business in Dubai. 
However, he did not have any supporting documents on the nature of the said business, or authorisation to move large amounts of cash.

At most international airports, one must declare currency of over $10,000 (about Ksh1 million). While having large amounts of cash is technically not illegal, failure to declare it can lead to forfeiture. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, 20 Others In Fresh Katsina Attack
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 46-Year-Old American Mum Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, 20 Others In Fresh Katsina Attack
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Two Brothers Win Parliamentary Seats
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Benue Government Worker Kills Himself By Fire Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad