Mob Kills Three Armed Robbery Suspects By Fire In Warri

Three armed suspects were killed by a lynch mob who set them fire on Tuesday in Warri, Delta State.

The robbers, SaharaReporters learned, had gone for a robbery operation at Okumagba Avenue in Warri South Local Government Area of the state where they robbed residents.

According to an eyewitness, two of the suspects were overpowered by the mob and were set ablaze at Emebiren junction while another fleeing gang member was apprehended and burned along the avenue road near Eburu junction within the Okumagba Avenue axis.

Speaking to our correspondent, an indigene of the area who identified himself as Maro, said that he witnessed the scenario, adding that "the burnt armed robbers were members of an eight-armed robbery gang."

"They came and robbed residents of Emebiren and its environs on Tuesday when luck ran against them. They were apprehended and set ablaze while others escaped," he said.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the spokesperson for the police in Delta State, confirmed the incident, adding that the police had received a report that the mob killed two armed robbers.

He said the police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

Since the withdrawal of police on the streets as a result of the #EndSARS protest, cases of armed robbery have drastically increased in Warri, Effurun and its environs.