NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike

The new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Asefon, has vowed to shut down all private universities in the country should the nine-month strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities continue.



The NANS president said this while speaking on a PUNCH Online interview programme, The Roundtable, monitored by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

Sunday Asefon

He lamented that the ongoing strike is the most prolonged industrial action embarked on by the university lecturers.



According to him, NANS would engage the Federal Government representatives and ASUU leaders to find a lasting solution to resolve the stalemate in negotiations between the two arms.



The NANS president said after consultation with the two parties and should the strike not be called off as soon as possible, NANS would move in and shut down all tertiary institutions in the country.