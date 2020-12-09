NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike

According to him, NANS would engage the Federal Government representatives and ASUU leaders to find a lasting solution to resolve the stalemate in negotiations between the two arms.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

The new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Asefon, has vowed to shut down all private universities in the country should the nine-month strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities continue.

The NANS president said this while speaking on a PUNCH Online interview programme, The Roundtable, monitored by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

Sunday Asefon
He lamented that the ongoing strike is the most prolonged industrial action embarked on by the university lecturers.

According to him, NANS would engage the Federal Government representatives and ASUU leaders to find a lasting solution to resolve the stalemate in negotiations between the two arms.

The NANS president said after consultation with the two parties and should the strike not be called off as soon as possible, NANS would move in and shut down all tertiary institutions in the country. See Also #EndSARS 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon, Kicks Against #EndSARS Protest 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Parents, Students Lament As NECO Reschedules Examination To 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government, ASUU Meeting Postponed Indefinitely
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Former Acting Registrar Of NECO, Gana, Siphoned N368m Registration Fees In Six-month
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Education NIMC Urges Prospective Nigerian Undergraduates To Enrol For NIN
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education One Student Dead, Two Hospitalized As Disease Hits Unity School In Akure
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana To Take Up Case Of FUNAAB Student Rusticated Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46-Year-Old American Mum Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Hoodlums Destroy Ondo Monarch's Palace
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I'm Disgusted With CNN, BBC's Coverage, Says Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Fighters Kill 10 Soldiers, Take One Hostage In Borno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Sex-For-Passport: Nigerian Embassy In Germany Fires Martins Oni
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News 73-year-old Nigerian Declared Missing In United Kingdom
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News "Aso Villa, Home Of Hooliganism In Nigeria"— Aisha Yesufu Tackles Buhari Over Threats Against #ENDSARS Protesters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad