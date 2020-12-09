Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted

The officers were declared as deserters bound to face dire consequences if found.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

The Nigerian Navy has declared 43 of its personnel wanted for desertion.

The officers were declared as deserters bound to face dire consequences if found.

The Navy authorities disclosed this in a circular which had the names and photographs of the deserters displayed at its headquarters in Abuja.

The officers were said to have fled while serving on Naval Vessels and ships on foreign missions to different European countries.

The circular read, “Above are the Nigerian Navy Personnel who have deserted from Service recently. Accordingly, you are please requested to assist in providing useful information that will lead to their arrest, or you may apprehend any one of them when seen and handover to the nearest Nigerian Navy base or security station”.

Some of the deserted Officers include L.O Chiegboka (SVC NN/3764. Ship: NOP Lake Chad), O.S. Itodo (SVC 5872F. Ship: NNH Warri), Anthony E.S. (SVC 18870. Ship: NNS Delta), Yusuf A. (SVC X15018. Ship: NNS Partfinder) Brown I.E (SVC X15545. Ship: NNH Warri) and Adiele S.C (SVC X15782. Ship: NNS SOROH)

Others are, Armstrong K, (SVC 7553. Ship: NNS PARTFINDER), Hassan A. (SVC X7542. Ship NNS PARTFINDER) and Osazuwa G (SVC X15831. Ship: NHQ), among others

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, 20 Others In Fresh Katsina Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 46-Year-Old American Mum Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, 20 Others In Fresh Katsina Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Two Brothers Win Parliamentary Seats
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Benue Government Worker Kills Himself By Fire Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad