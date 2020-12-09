Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted

The Nigerian Navy has declared 43 of its personnel wanted for desertion.



The officers were declared as deserters bound to face dire consequences if found.



The Navy authorities disclosed this in a circular which had the names and photographs of the deserters displayed at its headquarters in Abuja.



The officers were said to have fled while serving on Naval Vessels and ships on foreign missions to different European countries.



The circular read, “Above are the Nigerian Navy Personnel who have deserted from Service recently. Accordingly, you are please requested to assist in providing useful information that will lead to their arrest, or you may apprehend any one of them when seen and handover to the nearest Nigerian Navy base or security station”.



Some of the deserted Officers include L.O Chiegboka (SVC NN/3764. Ship: NOP Lake Chad), O.S. Itodo (SVC 5872F. Ship: NNH Warri), Anthony E.S. (SVC 18870. Ship: NNS Delta), Yusuf A. (SVC X15018. Ship: NNS Partfinder) Brown I.E (SVC X15545. Ship: NNH Warri) and Adiele S.C (SVC X15782. Ship: NNS SOROH)



Others are, Armstrong K, (SVC 7553. Ship: NNS PARTFINDER), Hassan A. (SVC X7542. Ship NNS PARTFINDER) and Osazuwa G (SVC X15831. Ship: NHQ), among others