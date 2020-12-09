Nigerians Abroad To Vote For Best Performed Nigerian Embassy

Nigerians in Diaspora under the platform of the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (GCSDN) have concluded an arrangement to organise the first edition of an online poll to determine the best performing nation's embassy this year.

Global coordinator of GCSDN, Frederick Odorige, in a statement, said the programme was organised to recognise and appreciate embassies that have delivered effective service to Nigerians abroad.

"This is an avenue to promote good governance," he said.

Odorige stated that Nigerians are expected to assess how the embassy in their respective countries of residence effectively respond to their plight, efficiency in service delivery, accessibility to the embassy, support for Nigerian programmes, national image building and how the embassy has succeeded in promoting investments in Nigeria.

"If you believe that the embassy in your country of residence has not performed well, please do not cast a vote for such an embassy. Any vote you cast is a vote of confidence," he explained.

"The online vote will promptly be opened on the website of the coalition (www.gcsdn.org) on Saturday, December 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nigerian time. This means that electronic voting will hold promptly within two hours without an extension of time.

"It is essential for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, to have an efficient and effective e-mail address and 24/7 telephone numbers that are specially dedicated as complaint points for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

"This could put an end to the various embarrassing protests that have been organised by Nigerians at some Nigerian embassies. Such protests are always on the backdrop of various complaints bordering on difficulties in acquiring or renewing Nigerian passports and other consular services."

Odorige advised voters not to attempt to cheat the electronic voting system because it automatically filters and reports the e-mail and IP addresses that may be involved in such attempts to rig or vote multiple times.

He added, "INEC and the National Assembly should put all machineries in place to ensure full electronic voting where Nigerians could vote with their telephone sim cards from the comfort of their homes in 2023. This will save cost and put an end to rigging, vote-buying, disenfranchisement and acts of violence that are usually experienced during Nigerian elections. Change must be practicalised.

"Nigerians in Diaspora must also be allowed to vote and participate in future Nigerian elections from 2023. At least ten legislative slots should be reserved exclusively for Nigerians in Diaspora at the National Assembly as practised in other African countries like Angola, Algeria and Cape Verde.

"Finally, I wish to inform you ahead that on Saturday, December 19, we shall also use the same medium to vote in our first edition, for the best performed Nigerian Governor in 2020."