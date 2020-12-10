Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has cancelled invitations to his son, Hamisu Tukur Buratai's wedding after a senior military officer tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Abuja.



Hamisu is expected to get married on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.



Musa also announced the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference and urged all the participants to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Nigerian government's protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.



The statement reads, "This is to inform your excellencies, your royal highnesses, distinguished senators, honourable members, respected elders, friends, brothers, sisters and other invited guests that due to resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff's annual conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID-19, it resulted in the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference.

"All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government's protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.



"Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff wishes to inform all dignitaries and other guests that activities earlier scheduled for the wedding of his son, Hamisu Tukur Buratai, will proceed as arranged albeit pruned down without the participation of all those who were at the conference.



"The Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of his family, feels honoured to appreciate, thank and welcome all dignitaries sincerely and invited guests to his son's wedding Fatiha slated for Friday. However, due to the resurgence of the pandemic in the FCT, General Buratai will be unable to personally attend to, receive or meet you at the event. All inconveniences hereby regretted please."



According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country has recorded a total of 70,699 confirmed cases, 65,242 recoveries and 1,184 deaths.