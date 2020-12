A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, till tomorrow, Friday 11, 2020 as the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, was said to be indisposed.

The court registrars told the activists to come back on Friday.



A crowd of Sowore's supporters had earlier thronged the court in solidarity chanting 'Free Sowore' songs.



Armed mobile police officers were earlier deployed to the court premises to maintain law order.