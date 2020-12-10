Kaduna Court Retrains El-Rufai From Investigating, Suspending Zazzau Kingmakers

One of the kingmakers, Muhammad Aliyu (Limamin Kona), had approached the court asking it to stop El-Rufai and the government from harassing him and his colleagues.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

A Kaduna State High Court in Dogarawa, Zaria, has restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the state government from investigating four kingmakers of the Zazzau Emirate Council.

The governor had set-up an investigation committee on the “conduct and misconduct” of the kingmakers after they failed to attend a coronation meeting in preparation for the presentation of staff office to the new Emir, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Ibrahim Hussaini, Commissioner for Environment, is the chairman while Murtala Halidu is the secretary of the committee.

The kingmakers had earlier recommended three princes to El-Rufai, excluding Bamalli, who was eventually appointed by the governor.

In his ruling, Justice Kabir Dabo directed the committee to suspend all proceedings, sittings and deliberations.

The order will be in effect pending the hearing on the motion on notice slated for December 16, 2020.

“An interim order is made restraining the respondents, particularly the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents, their agents, officers, privies from continuing with the investigation activities subject matter of the 5th respondent’s letter of December 4, 2020, pending the determination of the Motion of Notice.

“An interim order is made directing the 2nd - 6th respondents to suspend all proceedings, activities, sittings and deliberations on the subject of the investigation committee into the conduct/misconduct of some council members/kingmakers of Zazzau emirate council pending the determination of the motion on notice,” the order read.
 

