NASS Invitation: Buhari Is Afraid, Has Nothing To Tell Nigerians—PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday, berated President Muhammadu Buhari, over his failure to secure lives and property in the country in the last five years.



According to PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Buhari has nothing to tell Nigerians, and that could be responsible for his reported boycott of a joint National Assembly sitting today.

"Mr President is afraid of the obvious; he knows he has nothing to tell Nigerians on the security situation in the country. That is why he is running from the National Assembly. He also failed in every area of governance including security,” Ologbondiyan stated on Thursday.



The spokesperson of the opposition party also said there was no plan by the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives to embarrass the President at the sitting today.



“There is no plan of any sort by any member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to embarrass Mr President. Mr President is only afraid of his shadows,” Ologbondiyan said on Thursday while featuring on a television programme in Lagos.

The House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last week invited Buhari over the rising insecurity and the killing of over 43 farmers in Borno State.

An aide to the President, Lauretta Onochie, had also revealed that Buhari would appear before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday. However, reports began to filter in on Tuesday that the President had decided not to attend the meeting any longer.