NASS Invitation: Buhari Is Afraid, Has Nothing To Tell Nigerians—PDP

The spokesperson of the opposition party also said there was no plan by the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives to embarrass the President

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday, berated  President Muhammadu Buhari, over his failure to secure lives and property in the country in the last five years.

According to PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Buhari has nothing to tell Nigerians, and that could be responsible for his reported boycott of a joint National Assembly sitting today.

"Mr President is afraid of the obvious; he knows he has nothing to tell Nigerians on the security situation in the country. That is why he is running from the National Assembly. He also failed in every area of governance including security,” Ologbondiyan stated on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the opposition party also said there was no plan by the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives to embarrass the President at the sitting today.

“There is no plan of any sort by any member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to embarrass Mr President. Mr President is only afraid of his shadows,” Ologbondiyan said on Thursday while featuring on a television programme in Lagos.

The House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last week invited Buhari over the rising insecurity and the killing of over 43 farmers in Borno State.

An aide to the President, Lauretta Onochie, had also revealed that Buhari would appear before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday. However, reports began to filter in on Tuesday that the President had decided not to attend the meeting any longer.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 38,051 Foreigners Apply For Nigerian Citizenship In Two Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Senate Queries Perm Sec Over N460m Payment For Uncompleted Projects
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Maina Collapses In Abuja Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ondo Speaker, Three Lawmakers Risk Jail Term For Disobeying Court Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Father Mbaka Ordered His Boys To Seize Our Gadgets And Beat Us—BBC Journalists In Enugu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Riot, Gridlock As Policeman Kills Tricycle Driver Over ‘N100 bribe’ In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Navy Moves To Court-Martial Emmanuel Owen Who Exposed Fraudulent Act of Chief of Naval Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Morgues, Burial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad