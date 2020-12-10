Police Deploy Personnel, Water Cannon To Court As Sowore, Bakare's Trial Resumes In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has again deployed armed personnel to the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, as the trial of human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare resumed today.

About 200 anti-riot policemen, seven Hilux vehicles and a water cannon truck have been stationed near the main gate of the court ahead of the trial.

It was learnt that this massive deployment was done to intimidate the activists' supporters and friends who would be attending the trial.

Some of Sowore's friends and supporters have already pledged to be in the court in solidarity with the activists.

Justice Ijeoma Ojuku had on October 21, 2020, refused to grant the application by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), seeking the revocation of the bail granted to the activists.