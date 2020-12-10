Police Deploy Personnel, Water Cannon To Court As Sowore, Bakare's Trial Resumes In Abuja

It was learnt that this massive deployment was done to intimidate the activists' supporters and friends who would be attending the trial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has again deployed armed personnel to the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, as the trial of human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare resumed today. 

About 200 anti-riot policemen, seven Hilux vehicles and a water cannon truck have been stationed near the main gate of the court ahead of the trial. 

It was learnt that this massive deployment was done to intimidate the activists' supporters and friends who would be attending the trial. 

Some of Sowore's friends and supporters have already pledged to be in the court in solidarity with the activists.

Justice Ijeoma Ojuku had on October 21, 2020, refused to grant the application by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), seeking the revocation of the bail granted to the activists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal My Wife Eloped With Another Man In Same Barrack, Retired Airman Tells Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Court Adjourns Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I'm Disgusted With CNN, BBC's Coverage, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Septuagenarian Tells Ekiti Panel How Stray Bullets Left Her In Trauma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu, Makes BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women In The World
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Navy Moves To Court-Martial Emmanuel Owen Who Exposed Fraudulent Act of Chief of Naval Staff
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Morgues, Burial
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News INEC Arraigns Professor For Declaring False Election Results In A/Ibom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Queries Perm Sec Over N460m Payment For Uncompleted Projects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Two Brothers Win Parliamentary Seats
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad