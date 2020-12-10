Those Who Supported Buhari In 2015 Should Apologise For Misleading Nigerians, Says Fayose

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday.

According to Fayose, the President showed the sign of ‘a dictator’ by shunning the invitation extended to him by the legislative arm of government over the insecurity challenges in the country.

Ayodele Fayose

“I said on December 1, that President Buhari wouldn’t honour the House of Reps’ invitation on the worsening security situation in the country. Truly he didn’t.

“With a democratically elected President who does not have regard for other arms of government, how else do you describe a dictator?” The ex-Ekiti State governor wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He added that those who supported Buhari’s ascension to power in 2015 should “publicly apologise for misleading Nigerians”.

Nigerian media had reported that the House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, last week, invited Buhari over the rising insecurity and the killing of over 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

An aide to the President, Lauretta Onochie, had also revealed that Buhari would appear before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday. However, reports began to filter in on Tuesday that the President had decided not to attend the meeting any longer.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), also said Wednesday that the National Assembly lacked the power to invite the President to speak on security matters.

As of the time of filing this report, the Presidency has yet to offer any explanation for Buhari’s absence at today’s House sitting.

