Buhari Afraid To Face National Assembly Over Insecurity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his scheduled visit to the National Assembly is disgraceful.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this, noting that it was a sheer disappointment for a retired general of the Nigerian Army to be "afraid" to address the parliament on the issue of insecurity bedevilling the country.

Muhammadu Buhari

Secondus disclosed this at a media briefing to celebrate his third year in office, in Abuja, on Thursday, Punch reports.

While discussing the party's zoning arrangement in 2023, the party chairman said it was too early to debate that as the Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee was still reviewing issues responsible for PDP's 2019 electoral defeat.

Secondus said, "This back and forth from the President on a vital issue as security that is overwhelming our nation underscores our position as an opposition party that nobody is in charge and that this is a broken government.

"Disregarding the nation's parliament is disregarding the Nigerian people because they are representatives of the people. The worrisome truth is that the President either does not know what is happening or does know what to do; otherwise, he should not be afraid to face the people."

On the issue of zoning, he said, "We can't be talking of zoning when we have not appraised how we fared in the last election. Moreover, the state of the nation today is such that politics or anything concerning 2023, which is three years away, should take backstage. Nigeria is in a comatose state today where APC brought it, that should be our concern now."

When contacted, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabana said, "Our party aligns with the position of the Attorney General of the Federation on the issue of the House invitation to Mr President.

"The PDP should know that Nigerians have rejected and will keep rejecting the PDP because they now know the difference between 16 years of waste and corruption and the five years of purposeful leadership by the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government."

