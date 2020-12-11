COVID-19: Again, El-Rufai Goes Into Isolation

The governor, who stated this on Saturday in a broadcast, said the measure was necessary as family members and senior government officials around him tested positive for COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation.

The governor, who stated this on Saturday in a broadcast, said the measure was necessary as family members and senior government officials around him tested positive for COVID-19.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

El-Rufai said he is in self-isolation as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.

The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.

Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.

In a related development, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.

