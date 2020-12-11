COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Administered To Health Workers, Vulnerable Citizens First, Nigerian Government Says

The Nigerian government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech is currently being administered in the United Kingdom.

Faisal Shuaib

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 media briefing on Thursday, Faisal Shuaib, executive secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the doses would first be given to health workers and vulnerable citizens.

He said, "We are on course to access safe vaccines in the first quarter of 2021. We will be leveraging on the polio platform to ensure effective delivery of vaccines to our vulnerable population.

"We have established a supra-ministerial advisory committee to ensure a seamless administration. A technical group meets every week and has devised a risk communication plan to deliver safe vaccines to Nigerians."