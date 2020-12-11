COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Administered To Health Workers, Vulnerable Citizens First, Nigerian Government Says

A vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech is currently being administered in the United Kingdom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

The Nigerian government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech is currently being administered in the United Kingdom.

Faisal Shuaib

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 media briefing on Thursday, Faisal Shuaib, executive secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the doses would first be given to health workers and vulnerable citizens.

He said, "We are on course to access safe vaccines in the first quarter of 2021. We will be leveraging on the polio platform to ensure effective delivery of vaccines to our vulnerable population.

"We have established a supra-ministerial advisory committee to ensure a seamless administration. A technical group meets every week and has devised a risk communication plan to deliver safe vaccines to Nigerians." 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Again, El-Rufai Goes Into Isolation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-isolation As Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Fake Lagos Doctor For N10million Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nda-Isaiah, Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Dies At 58
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of US Citizen Rescued In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Embarks On Seven-day "Private Trip" To Hometown Daura
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Nigeria Was Added To Blacklist On Religious Freedom – US Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns As 85-year-old Nigerian Ambassador To US Dies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Residents Rescue 12-year-old Househelp "Bought" For N15,000, Eating Inside Dustbin
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Again, El-Rufai Goes Into Isolation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Adeboye Told Me I Would Be Re-elected –Obaseki
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ex-Enugu Poly Rector For Defrauding Students
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Same Rule Army Used To Demote General Adeniyi Was Relaxed For Northern Muslim Soldiers Two Years Ago—SMBLF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-isolation As Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad