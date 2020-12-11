Kidnappers Demand N150m Ransom To Free Taraba Lawmaker

SaharaReporters gathered that Muhammed, who represents Nguroje constituency in the Sardauna Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been abducted in his residence in Jalingo on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

Kidnappers, who abducted a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Bashir Muhammed, have demanded N150 million ransom for his release.

Bashir Mohammed Bape

However, it was learnt that negotiation is still on between Muhammed's family and the kidnappers.

According to Daily Trust, it was gathered that Muhammed pleaded with the leadership of Taraba House of Assembly and the state government to meet the demand of his abductors to save his life.

Members of the Assembly, according to a source, have met with Governor Darius Ishaku over the issue.

The outcome of the meeting is, however, not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned the use of motorcycles in Jalingo and its environs.  

The governor's spokesperson, Illiya Bikye, in a statement, said the ban was as a result of the growing activities of criminals, who used motorcycles to perpetrate crime.

