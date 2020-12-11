Kidnapping: Police Arrest 103 Suspects, Recover Seven AK-47 Rifles

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 103 suspects for various offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, child stealing and trafficking as well as unlawful possession of firearms.

Parading the suspects on Thursday at the police headquarters, Asaba, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, noted that the suspects were arrested at various locations across the state following what he called “proactive and reactive crime preventive mechanisms put in place by his command.”

Giving details for the several arrests from June till date, Inuwa disclosed that among the 103 suspects, 27 were arrested for armed robbery, 25 for cultism, 12 for kidnapping, 14 for unlawful possession of firearms, nine for arson, eight for stealing and trafficking while another eight were arrested for rape and defilement.

According to the police boss in the state, items recovered from the suspects included seven AK-47 rifles, 142 AK-47 rifles 7.62mm ammunition, three explosives (dynamites), 26 firearms, 487 live cartridges, seven motorcycles/tricycles, four vehicles and six pump actions.

The CP stated that “many robberies and kidnapping attempts were foiled through visibility patrols and prompt response to distress calls. Many armed robbery suspects, suspected kidnappers, cultists and other criminals disturbing the peace of the state were arrested.”

Inuwa said some of those arrested had since been charged to court accordingly.

Inuwa said sophisticated and prohibited firearms and ammunitions from suspects, vehicles robbed or stolen within and outside the state, hard drugs and other stolen and incriminating items were recovered.

“The domino effect of the #EndSARS protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums and turned violent, had a devastating impact on the general security of life and property. The spike in crimes and criminality associated with ember months added to the headache,” he noted.

While soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of members of the general public in the fight against crime and criminality in the state, Inuwa, however, noted that the command had been confronted with the challenges of enforcing and ensuring compliance with regulations and measures put in place by the federal and state governments.

This, he said, was aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation of its impact in the state.

The police commissioner assured residents of the state of the command’s renewed commitment towards the protection of lives and property in the state.

He urged all and sundry to remain at alert and security conscious during the season of festivity.