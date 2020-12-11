Osun Seeks Federal Government's Support To Build Airport

The airport site is located at Ido Osun, Ede North/ Egbedore Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, visited the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, seeking support for the state's airport project.

This is according to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

It read, "Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has visited Aviation Minister, Sen. @hadisirika in his office to solicit support for the state's Airport Project." 

A statement by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission on July 21 quoting the Osun State's Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Remi Owowaiye, announced that a new investor had been found for the MKO Abiola International Airport, Ido Osun.

