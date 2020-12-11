Osun Seeks Federal Government's Support To Build Airport

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, visited the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, seeking support for the state's airport project.

This is according to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The State is currently implementing a project to build an Int'l. airport at Ido Osun, Ede North/ Egbedore LGA

The airport site is located at Ido Osun, Ede North/ Egbedore Local Government Area.

A statement by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission on July 21 quoting the Osun State's Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Remi Owowaiye, announced that a new investor had been found for the MKO Abiola International Airport, Ido Osun.