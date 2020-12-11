Police Arrest Officer For Killing Tricycle Driver Over N100 Bribe In Rivers

A trigger-happy policeman who killed a tricycle rider, known as Schoolboy, at Rukpokwu area of Port Harcourt, has been detained by the Rivers State Police Command.

The incident, which happened around 7 a.m on Thursday, caused a riot in the area.

It was gathered that Schoolboy was on his way to pick passengers when the policeman at Rupoku/Romokoro checkpoint demanded N100 for clearance. The deceased said he had no money as he just came out for business.

His refusal to offer a bribe to the police, according to eyewitnesses, got the police officer infuriated and he shot him thrice in his forehead, leading to his instant death.

As news of his death filtered into the community, angry youths mobilised against police officers in the area.

Nnamdi Omoni, the police spokesperson, said the officer who 'went on his own frolicking' had been disarmed and arrested.

He said, "I am aware of the incident at Rukpoku. One of our men killed a Keke rider this morning. The policeman has been disarmed, and he is detained now.

"We are pleading for calm to allow us to bring him to justice. Two wrongs can never make a wrong. The Keke driver has died, and the man who killed him must receive his punishment.

"Killing a policeman or burning down a station cannot bring him back to life or give him justice. Instead, it will worsen the situation."