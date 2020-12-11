Same Rule Army Used To Demote General Adeniyi Was Relaxed For Northern Muslim Soldiers Two Years Ago—SMBLF

Adeniyi had in March, in a viral video, revealed that troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists lacked weapons and credible intelligence need for their mission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has flayed the Nigerian Army over the demotion of General Olusegun Adeniyi, by a rank.

Adeniyi had in March, in a viral video, revealed that troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists lacked weapons and credible intelligence need for their mission.


The video sparked outrage in the country and piled renewed pressure on the government to end insurgency in the country.

The court-martial, however, found  Major General guilty of 'producing and publicizing a video on the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East in a manner that embarrassed and ridiculed the armed forces of Nigeria'.

But SMBLF in a statement signed by Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South), Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), and Yinka Odumakin (South West) wondered why the rule used to punish Adeniyi was relaxed against some Northern Muslim officers, who were accused of giving out the routes of soldiers, who were brutally murdered over two years ago, to Boko Haram.

The group said it was unfortunate that the senior military officer's ordeal started with his complaints about those who sent him to lead troops to fight Boko Haram insurgencies with bare knuckles.

The statement read, "The troops, under the gallant General, who had won so many awards and commendations for his command of Lafiya Dole, have now lost so many soldiers in combat, recently, raising questions on what happened to the last $1 billion released to the Armed Forces to buy weapons.

"Gen. Adeniyi was leading a large troop of soldiers on a particular operation when they came under heavy attacks by Boko Haram. The Commander was seen in two of four video clips giving a recorded situation report to the Chief of Army.

"He blamed the deadly attack his troops suffered on very wrong intelligence assessment earlier conducted before they were deployed. While it may be said that the Army is only enforcing its rule, why was the rule muted against northern -Muslim officers who were accused of giving out the routes of our soldiers who were brutally murdered over two years ago to Boko Haram?

"And what has the Air Force done till date over the controversial killing of Tolulope Arotile in Kaduna last year, an officer renowned for deadly exploits against Boko Haram? It is an officer it commended for conducting a good fight against Boko Haram, who is being promptly court-martialled because he says he lacks weapons."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
#EndSARS UPDATE: Nine Persons Reportedly Killed As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Budgets Fresh N25bn For Aircraft As B’Haram War Drains Economy
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Military Military Arrests 10 Oil Thieves On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Recovers Six Trucks
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity "May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Salami Panel’s Report On Magu: A Glaring Case Of Miscarriage Of Justice By Isah Tijjani
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Those Who Supported Buhari In 2015 Should Apologise For Misleading Nigerians, Says Fayose
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Defrauds Indian Pastor Of N12million After Disguising As Philanthropist
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education LASU Hikes Tuition By 168% For New Students
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Mbaka's Spokesman Denies Attack On BBC Reporters, BBC Insists It's True
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Martin Luther King’s Daughter, BlacklivesMatter Co-Founder, 58 Others Knock Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad