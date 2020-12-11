Two Traders Collapse As Kaduna Government Gives Market Demolition Notice

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that two persons had collapsed and fainted after receiving the notice to leave which was pasted at the market on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has issued a demolition notice to all the traders and people operating in Kakuri Market square in the Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

The notice of vacation from the market facilities was issued and pasted on the market streets by officials from the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority.

All efforts to clarify from the state police command failed as the police Spokesman, Muhammad Jalige, was unable to answer his calls.

Also when contacted, an official of the market, identified only as Mr Omale, refused to comment on the issue.

The Kaduna government, under Governor Nasir el-Rufai, has carried out the same demolition exercise in several communities in the state including Barnawa, Ungwan Rimi, Pantaker and a host of others. 

The notice to quit was pasted in several places on the wall in Kajuru.

SaharaReporters, New York

