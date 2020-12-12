Afenifere Reacts To Kidnap Of Schoolboys In Katsina

Afenifere, in an interview with SaharaReporters, lamented that while the President enjoys heavy security in his hometown in Daura, bandits are attacking helpless residents in other parts of Katsina State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country. 

Afenifere, in an interview with SaharaReporters, lamented that while the President enjoys heavy security in his hometown in Daura, bandits are attacking helpless residents in other parts of Katsina State. 

Yinka Odumakin SaharaReporters Media

Buhari had visited Daura, his home town in Katsina State, on Friday amid heavy security presence in his residence.

Less than 24 hours after his arrival, bandits invaded Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday, whisking some students away.

The development has continued to generate outrage with many Nigerians slamming the President for enjoying a heavy security presence while his people live at the mercy of bandits and kidnappers.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said Nigeria had become ungovernable under Buhari, adding that he had continued to ignore essential issues.

He said, "Nigeria is becoming ungovernable under President Buhari: the governance is shaking under him daily, and he's not doing anything. It is only the protesters he can be reading riots acts to. 

"There is a failure under him today, and he is not doing anything. It was only last Thursday that the National Assembly invited him and he refused to go, which shows clearly that for him, he's not governing, he's just reigning."

The Afenifere spokesman added that the President had shown that he did not have the interest of the country at heart but somewhat interested in power. 

"His going to Katsina in a helipad is a condition of him reigning, not governing. He's not governing at all. Nigeria is not being governed at the moment at all. While the President enjoys heavy security, the citizens do not."

SaharaReporters, New York

