Biafra Will Be Everything Nigeria Could Not Be As A Nation - Nnamdi Kanu

According to Kanu, in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter page, Biafra will be everything Nigeria could not be as a nation.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the Nigerian government to stop threatening those clamouring for the declaration of the state of Biafra.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
He said, "BIAFRA will be everything NIGERIA could not be as a nation. Except for the boring cliche that 'Nigeria is indivisible', I challenge every proponent of ‪#OneNigeria‬ to point to one benefit Nigeria serves her citizens. Or give me one good reason why ‪#Biafra‬ should not be restored.

"Don't threaten us; it will not work. I'm not a Jew with trembling knees; I'm a proud Jew. We strived to create our country; we fought for it; we died for it. If necessary, we will die for it again" --Menachem Begin, former Israeli Prime Minister. Threatening ‪#IPOB‬ won't work!

"BREAKING NEWS: The GOC Commanding the 6th Division of the‪ @NigerianArmy‬ Maj-Gen. Johnson Olu Irefin that commanded Nigerian soldiers that carried out ‪#ObigboMassacre‬ during the ‪#EndSARS‬ protest is dead.

"Lesson for ‪@GovWike‬-- wasting the blood of the innocent has consequences. Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God" - Benjamin Franklin.‪ #Nigeria‬ is permanently structured to be a fertile ground for tyranny, especially Fulani ‪#Islamic‬ tyranny. It's the divine duty of everybody that believes in God to resist Nigeria until it disintegrates. ‪#Biafra."

Saharareporters, New York

