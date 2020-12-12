Gunmen Kill Policeman, Cart Away Rifle In Delta

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

Gunmen on Friday shot a mobile policeman along Jakpa road, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State and took his AK 47 rifle after they had confirmed that he was dead.

Command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Onome Onovwakpoyeya told Vanguard that she received information on the death, adding that details were still hazy.


“I am aware that a Mobile Police man was shot dead   on Jakpa road. But I don’t have further details on the sad incident,” she said.

It was gathered that killers disappeared with the AK 47 rifle of the Mobile Policeman after they confirmed he was dead.

It was not clear what the Mobile Policeman was doing in the area. But residents suspected he accompanied somebody who came for shopping at a store near where he was shot dead.

