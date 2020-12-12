Hoodlums Kill Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Aborode

The former lawmaker met his untimely death on his way from his farm at Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

Hoodlums have attacked and killed a former member of the House of Representatives, Fatai Aborode, in Oyo State.

Aborode was in the House of Representatives on the platform of Accord in 2015 but recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party. 

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the former lawmaker's death, stating that efforts were ongoing to arrest the assailants.

Aborode and his manager were said to have been attacked, but the manager narrowly escaped death.

He said, "At about 1750 hrs of 11/12/2020, along Apodun road Igangan, one Alhaji Fatai Aborode' m' of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen. The victim was rushed to Olugbon hospital, Igboora, where he was confirmed dead." 

The development comes as a security guard, Semiu, was also killed during a robbery operation in Moniya axis of the state.

Speaking on the death of Semiu, other security guards in the community said the hoodlums could have caused more harm if they had not been resisted.

Residents said they woke up on Saturday to discover the corpse of the security man at the wheel alignment section in the filling station.

Reports stated that sticks with bloodstains were found close to the corpse. 

Saharareporters, New York

