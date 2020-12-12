How Policemen Killed My Two Sons Within Five Years - 86-year-old Widow

An eighty-year-old widow, Mrs Comfort Mmezi, has narrated how police officers killed two of her sons within five years.



Mrs Mmezi is the mother of a 41-year-old man, Jude Mmazi, who was shot dead on December 5 by a trigger-happy policeman on his way to a wedding in Owerri, Imo State.





Speaking to PUNCH, the widow said her son’s death had made life miserable for her.



She said, “ I am from Ndiohiaoweree Umuduruaku, Umuamusa community, Amucha, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. My husband died many years ago. Jude Oguzie Mmazi, who was shot dead on Saturday by policemen, was my only surviving son.



“Somebody called my only daughter, Assumpta, on the phone that Oguzie, who was with us one hour before that time, was dead. At first, Assumpta and I took it as an expensive joke, but the person pressed further that Oguzie was drenched in a pool of blood in his car on the Owerri-Orlu Road. It was at this time that we took the information seriously and immediately, my daughter, who is now my only child, left for Owerri. According to my daughter, she met Oguzie dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri, where he was rushed to.



“Immediately, I realised that my life was finished. I realised that life hasn’t been fair to me. I lost my husband many years ago. And I have lost many children. I gave birth to 10 children, but as we speak, I only have one living daughter. In short, Ifeobu Jonathan, my son, was also shot and killed by a policeman in Lagos some five years ago. Ifeobu was older than Oguzie. I don’t know what I have done to police officers.



“They have killed two of my sons. They killed Ifeobu in Lagos five years ago and now they have killed Oguzie, my only surviving son who was supposed to bury me. I don’t know what to do. My life, my family is shattered.”