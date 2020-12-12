Insecurity: Not Even Buhari Is Safe In Katsina, CD Says

In an interview with SaharaReporters, the CD President, Abdul Usman, lamented that while the President is surrounded by heavy security in his hometown in Daura, bandits were attacking helpless residents in other parts of Katsina State.

A civil society organisation, Campaign for Democracy, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari risks being kidnapped over the worsening banditry and insecurity in the country, especially in the North. 

Buhari had visited Daura, his home town in Katsina State, on Friday amid heavy security presence for a week-long personal trip.

But less than 24 hours after his arrival, bandits had invaded Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday, killing a security guard and whisking some students away.

The development has sparked outrage with many Nigerians slamming the President for enjoying a heavy security presence while his people live at the mercy of bandits and kidnappers.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the CD President, Abdul Usman, said the President was aware of the state of insecurity in Katsina and is taking caution to avoid being a victim of the banditry he has refused to fight. 

He said, "As the President is in Katsina now and if not for the presence of heavily armed security men with him, the President might as well be picked up. They might kidnap him, or we might end up without a President in this country because his state, Katsina, is a volatile place. He has not taken care of it, let's allow him to face the consequences. 

"When he leaves office in 2023, he should face the music himself and see what his people are facing. Let him face it because the case of Katsina is one too many." 

The CD president added that it was unfortunate that despite concerted efforts to bring the worsening security in the state to Buhari's attention, he had continued to turn a blind eye to the situation.

He added, "A Kaduna-based businessman, Mahdi Shehu, had written to EFCC petitioning the governor on issues surrounding security votes but the petition is lying there only for the IG of police to go and arrest the person that brought up this petition. 

"So, the issue of Katsina is very pathetic, and I think the President and other people deliberately don't have the plight of people at heart, not just Katsina people, but the whole nation of Nigeria. The President does not have our nation at heart."

SaharaReporters, New York

