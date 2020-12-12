Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police

The command, however, did not specify the number of students abducted by the bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday said over 200 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, were rescued from gunmen who attacked the school on Friday night.

The command, however, did not specify the number of students abducted by the bandits.

A statement by the spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed that a police inspector was injured during attempts to rescue the students.

The statement partly read, "The DPO rescued over two hundred students back into the school compound. The Police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working to find and rescue the missing students.

"It will be too early to say at this particular moment the actual number of students that have been kidnapped or missing."

The incident happened on Friday night barely a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in his home state of Katsina for a week-long private visit.

Parents of wards have rushed to the school to know the fate of their children while security operatives were seen in strategic locations in the Kankara area of the state.

See Also Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of US Citizen Rescued In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Gunmen Kill Policeman, Cart Away Rifle In Delta
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police How Policemen Killed My Two Sons Within Five Years - 86-year-old Widow
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Dragged Me On The Ground Till I Fainted – Victim Of Rivers Violence
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Delta Communal Crisis: Police Arrest PDP Chairman, Two Others For Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Kidnapping: Police Arrest 103 Suspects, Recover Seven AK-47 Rifles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Residents Flee Lagos Community As Robbers Write About Impending “Christmas Visit”
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Air Force, Army Operatives Comb Katsina Forest After Bandits Abduct School Pupils
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nda-Isaiah, Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Dies At 58
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Visits Kankara Over Students' Abduction, Breaks Down In Tears
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Adigun Admits He Molested Church Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Naira Will Become Powerful Again, Says Adeboye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Kill Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Aborode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Supreme Court Let Us Down, Says Trump
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Herdsmen Believe They Own Nigeria Because Buhari Is Fulani - Falae
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Storm Katsina School, Kill Security Guard, Many Students Missing
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Many Nigerian Graduates Can't Read, Write—Minister Of Education
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Goodluck Jonathan, The Caliphate Ritual Cow And Ayo Oritsejafor Metaphor: A Treatise In Self Contradiction By Achike Chude
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad