Nigerians Knock Sagay For Saying British Parliament Can't Summon Queen

Nigerians on social media have criticised the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), for throwing his weight behind the position of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

The House of Representatives had, on December 1 passed a resolution asking the President to appear before it.

After meeting with the President at Aso Rock, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House announced that Buhari had agreed to meet with the lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Malami argued that the National Assembly does not have the power to summon the President over his control of the armed forces.

Backing the Attorney-General, Sagay said the President is higher than every other person in the country whom lawmakers cannot equate to Ministers and Head of Government Agencies that they can summon.

He said summoning Buhari amounts to denigrating the sovereignty of Nigeria, reminding the lawmakers that the British Parliament cannot summon the Queen to respond to any issue.

"So, I agree with Malami on this even though I don't agree with the reasons he gave. There is no constitutional provision that empowers the lawmakers to do that. The British parliament cannot summon the Queen to come and address them on any issue. So, let them forget about it," he said.

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to lambast the Senior Advocate of Nigerian.

I can't believe this is coming from @itsesagay. This is why it is a Monarchical System of Government. The Leader of the Government is the Prime Minister and not the Queen. And this is quite different from the Presidential System of Government. As a Prof. you should know this, Sir — thevintageadvocateâ¢ (@TheImeUdo) December 11, 2020

Very poor reasons from a professor of law. England practice parliamentary with unwritten constitution, the queen is a monarch, not the Head of Govt while we practice elected presidential with written constitution that gives power of removal of president to National Assembly. — Enemali Emmanuel Edibo (@maliforjustice) December 11, 2020

I beg to disagree Sir. Sec 89 of the Constitution gives the National Assembly the power to summon 'anybody' to appear before the National Assembly.

Is Mr. President above the law? Why did the drafters of our Constitution use that word? — #HOY (@HOY13339731) December 11, 2020

It is a big shame that a professor of law cannot distinguish between a presidential system of government and monarchical rule just because of little stipends he's getting from this government. What a country where people can call black white just because of selfish interest. — Asiru ABBAS (@AsiruAbbas) December 10, 2020

This man right here ðð¾ is a very good example that academic qualifications, positions & what not does translate to being reasonable or smart. https://t.co/qzG79Q0Hr2 — iyke/aik/ precious/preÊÉs/ (@iyke0280) December 11, 2020

Those of you who learned Constitutional Law under this man may need to command write the exam again o. It appears we need to be sure you learned the right thing. |

British Parliament Canât Summon Queen, Sagay Tells NASS https://t.co/9kuvqYd1UU — ADÃKÃNLÃ (@adekunleth) December 10, 2020