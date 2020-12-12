Nigerians Knock Sagay For Saying British Parliament Can't Summon Queen

The House of Representatives had, on December 1 passed a resolution asking the President to appear before it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

Nigerians on social media have criticised the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), for throwing his weight behind the position of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

Itse Sagay

After meeting with the President at Aso Rock, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House announced that Buhari had agreed to meet with the lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Malami argued that the National Assembly does not have the power to summon the President over his control of the armed forces.

Backing the Attorney-General, Sagay said the President is higher than every other person in the country whom lawmakers cannot equate to Ministers and Head of Government Agencies that they can summon.

He said summoning Buhari amounts to denigrating the sovereignty of Nigeria, reminding the lawmakers that the British Parliament cannot summon the Queen to respond to any issue.

"So, I agree with Malami on this even though I don't agree with the reasons he gave. There is no constitutional provision that empowers the lawmakers to do that. The British parliament cannot summon the Queen to come and address them on any issue. So, let them forget about it," he said.

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to lambast the Senior Advocate of Nigerian.

SaharaReporters, New York

