Ondo Mother Trafficked To Egypt By Brother Rescued

The Nigerian government has rescued a mother of four, Omowunmi Aladeboyeje, who was trafficked to Cairo, Egypt.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said Aladeboyeje was tricked to Egypt by her elder brother. He informed her about a nursing job in the United States.

Balogun added that the Ondo State indigene is presently on her way to Okitipupa, Ondo State.

The statement reads, "Trafficking: NIDCOM facilitates the return of another trafficked girl home, as Dabiri-Erewa restates her appeals to youth travelling out illegally."

The agency said the victim, an auxiliary nurse, was sexually harassed, beaten, and imprisoned at home by her abusers.

NIDCOM said, "She was trafficked on March 17, 2020, and claimed to be sexually harassed regularly, beaten frequently and home imprisoned sometimes.

"Rhoda, a mother of four, was trafficked by her immediate elder brother who claimed there was a nursing job opportunity in America.

"The NIDCOM boss said Omowunmi's story is the same as that of many victims lured abroad under the guise of securing them a job. She insisted that the traffickers must be arrested, named, shamed and punished for their dastardly act."