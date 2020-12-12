Three Beninese Arrested In Lagos While Stealing Petrol

While parading the suspects, Mr Paul Ayeni, the Commandant of the Lagos State Command, said they were apprehended by the patrol team of the Navy on December 5, at about 7.50 am.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

The Nigerian Navy has arrested three nationals of Benin Republic in Lagos and handed them over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for allegedly stealing 6,250 litres of petrol.  

He said, "The three suspects; Bidem Kakon, 32; Gbeza Atanancy, 24; and Haunsa Crepin, 25; were arrested in a wooden boat conveying 6,250 litres of PMS.  


He said, "The three suspects; Bidem Kakon, 32; Gbeza Atanancy, 24; and Haunsa Crepin, 25; were arrested in a wooden boat conveying 6,250 litres of PMS.

"The suspects would soon be taken to court to face the wrath of the law due to the economic sabotage they caused the nation.

"The PMS siphoned by the bunkers, which is worth N1.2 million, can serve about 500 households if not stolen. 

"Until their arrest, they lived at No 6 Adogeta Street, Cotonou." 

The Commandant also disclosed that the suspects were arrested at a border between Nigerian Maritime Boundary and the Republic of Benin, and assured that they would soon be charged to court, TheNation reports.

