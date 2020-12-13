BREAKING: SGF, Boss Mustapha, Wife Go Into Isolation After Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and his wife have gone into self-isolation after some members of their family tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night.

Boss Mustapha

The statement read, “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening. Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities. I want to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Please adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19. As a family, we covet your prayers. Please Take responsibility for yourself and to protect our country.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

