Buhari Sacks Pondei As Acting NDDC MD, Appoints Replacement

The President also approved Effiong Awa, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, as the new head of the agency.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The President also approved Effiong Awa, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, as the new head of the agency.

Acting MD of the NDDC, Kemebradikumor Pondei, fainting during public interrogation before a legislative committee probing allegations of contracting fraud under his watch to the tune of N81 billion.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari, announced the development in a statement on Saturday.

According to Adesina, Akwa would be in charge of the agency until the completion of the forensic audit ordered by the President.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

"He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

"Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

"The development became necessary as a result of a plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Afenifere Reacts To Kidnap Of Schoolboys In Katsina
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Visits Kankara Over Students' Abduction, Breaks Down In Tears
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Not Even Buhari Is Safe In Katsina, CD Says
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Biafra Will Be Everything Nigeria Could Not Be As A Nation - Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network, Says Not Different From Amotekun, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Afenifere Reacts To Kidnap Of Schoolboys In Katsina
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Visits Kankara Over Students' Abduction, Breaks Down In Tears
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sports Nigerians React As Joshua Knocks Out Pulev To Retain World Heavyweight Titles
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Adigun Admits He Molested Church Members
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Not Even Buhari Is Safe In Katsina, CD Says
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Accident 10 Applicants Going For Nigerian Navy Screening Die In Road Accident
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Kill Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Aborode
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Biafra Will Be Everything Nigeria Could Not Be As A Nation - Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Ondo Mother Trafficked To Egypt By Brother Rescued
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Goodluck Jonathan, The Caliphate Ritual Cow And Ayo Oritsejafor Metaphor: A Treatise In Self Contradiction By Achike Chude
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad