Buhari Sacks Pondei As Acting NDDC MD, Appoints Replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The President also approved Effiong Awa, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, as the new head of the agency.

Acting MD of the NDDC, Kemebradikumor Pondei, fainting during public interrogation before a legislative committee probing allegations of contracting fraud under his watch to the tune of N81 billion.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari, announced the development in a statement on Saturday.

According to Adesina, Akwa would be in charge of the agency until the completion of the forensic audit ordered by the President.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

"He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

"Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

"The development became necessary as a result of a plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.