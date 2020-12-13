Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit

Kanu had, on Saturday, launched the regional outfit via a live Facebook broadcast, which he explained, was necessitated by the current security situation in major parts of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

Many people from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the creation of the Eastern Security Network by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

At the beginning of the podcast, he said, "We have decided to take it upon ourselves to defend the land of Biafra. We are determined and persistent, and we are not going to stop until we eradicate every form of terrorism. We are going to defend our land from terrorism. We are sending a note of caution that any attempt to kill innocent people will be kindly reciprocated." 

The development has since continued to dominate discussions on social media platforms. 

Checks by SaharaReporters revealed the initiative is backed by several people from the South East, particularly those supporting calls for self-determination and the creation of Biafra.

Some of them who commended the move also expressed their willingness to be part of the security outfit.

Trump Kelly said, "Eastern Security Network, that's what I want to hear."

Prince Frederick Michaels wrote, "The commands you have given shall stand firm, and we'll support. Ikenga Biafra, go on sir, Almighty is with you."

Nweri Fabian said, "Don't worry, henceforth we join hands to research and refine 500 pieces of the chemical cylinder. It's over for them."

Innocent Mannix Ekeh, "I am overwhelmed that after this announcement, Nigeria will cease to exist."

Vicky Okwuosa said, "We must do something significant to stop the unending slaughter of the innocent."

Nnabuike Ebube said, "We have resolved to die in what we believe in."

Merie Jim Mezie also said, "Security is zero in the contraption called Nigeria; therefore, Biafrans must defend themselves by all means possible."

