Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million

A Kaduna State-based businessman, Alhaji Mahdi Shehu, has revealed in a viral video how 24 young police recruits were each defrauded of N700,000.

In the video, Shehu claimed that the recruits were illegally detained on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mahdi Shehu

Shehu, who was himself locked up by the police two weeks ago for exposing some alleged fraudulent acts by the Katsina State Government, said he met the recruits in a detention facility at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said, “The 24 young police recruits have been in detention for six months since passing out from the Police College, Maiduguri, Borno State.

"As gathered, the young men applied to be recruited into the police in 2019, after all the examinations they were invited to the college for training.

“But when they arrived, they were told candidates from their states of origin had over-applied. However, they should pay N700,000 each, for a slot and they paid.

“They completed the training but passed out with different names. Upon complaining, they were told the names would be corrected at their respective commands.

“Unknown to them, their assigned names were those of some 24 candidates from Kano State. Therefore, following a petition from Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, they were arrested and detained.

“Their crime is that they applied to serve their country. They were defrauded N700,000 each; eventually detained and denied bail,” he said.

Shehu, therefore, called on the National Assembly, Human Rights Commission and religious bodies to wade into the matter.