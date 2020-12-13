Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million

In the video, Shehu claimed that the recruits were illegally detained on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

A Kaduna State-based businessman, Alhaji Mahdi Shehu, has revealed in a viral video how 24 young police recruits were each defrauded of N700,000.

In the video, Shehu claimed that the recruits were illegally detained on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mahdi Shehu

Shehu, who was himself locked up by the police two weeks ago for exposing some alleged fraudulent acts by the Katsina State Government, said he met the recruits in a detention facility at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said, “The 24 young police recruits have been in detention for six months since passing out from the Police College, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“As gathered, the young men applied to be recruited into the police in 2019, after all the examinations they were invited to the college for training. See Also Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Police College Officials Sold Constable Recruitment Slots For N700,000 Each 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“But when they arrived, they were told candidates from their states of origin had over-applied. However, they should pay N700,000 each, for a slot and they paid.

“They completed the training but passed out with different names. Upon complaining, they were told the names would be corrected at their respective commands.

“Unknown to them, their assigned names were those of some 24 candidates from Kano State. Therefore, following a petition from Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, they were arrested and detained.

“Their crime is that they applied to serve their country. They were defrauded N700,000 each; eventually detained and denied bail,” he said.

Shehu, therefore, called on the National Assembly, Human Rights Commission and religious bodies to wade into the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Ask Foreigners To Be Vigilant As Gunmen Kidnap Two Indians In Oyo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Kidnapping: Police Arrest 103 Suspects, Recover Seven AK-47 Rifles
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Police College Officials Sold Constable Recruitment Slots For N700,000 Each
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police Police Warn Families Of Kidnap Victims Not To Negotiate Ransom With Kidnappers
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Afenifere Reacts To Kidnap Of Schoolboys In Katsina
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sports Nigerians React As Joshua Knocks Out Pulev To Retain World Heavyweight Titles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Buhari Sacks Pondei As Acting NDDC MD, Appoints Replacement
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Adigun Admits He Molested Church Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Insecurity: Not Even Buhari Is Safe In Katsina, CD Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident 10 Applicants Going For Nigerian Navy Screening Die In Road Accident
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Laid Foundation For Banditry, Formed Fulani Group And Paid Them N300million – Northern Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Visits Kankara Over Students' Abduction, Breaks Down In Tears
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad