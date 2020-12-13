Kaduna Proposes Fresh Lockdown Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Kaduna State Government says that public spaces in the state might be temporarily closed if residents fail to observe COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, gave the indication at a press conference on Saturday, warning that the state would impose a new lockdown if the rate of recorded COVID-19 cases in the state continues to increase.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

Mohammed-Baloni said, "In absolute and relative terms, Kaduna State is now recording high infection figures reminiscent of the first wave of Covid-19 spread in April, May and June 2020."

She pointed out that "the lowering of the infection rate following the first wave encouraged the government to approve the recommendation of the State Covid-19 Task Force for a significant reopening of certain aspects of the state.

"However, we are saddened to report that the conditions that compelled the 75-day lockdown are now being replicated," she added.

Mohammed-Baloni said that 74 positive results had been recorded in the state from 531 samples on November 26, adding that "the quantum of infections since then suggests both high infection rates and the reality of that a new wave of infections is spreading across the state."

The commissioner appealed to the residents of Kaduna State to observe COVID-19 guidelines to protect themselves and their families from the infection.

Yesterday, the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, announced that he had gone into isolation following contact with infected persons.