Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

There was a mammoth crowd on Sunday at the Barracks Mosque in Panshekara, Kano State, as 46-year-old American woman, Janine Sanchez Reimann, finally tied the knot with the love of her life, Suleiman Isah, a 23-year-old Kano State indigene.

The Islamic wedding between both lovers, who met on social media, made the Panshekara area come alive on Sunday.

The wedding was attended by many Nigerians, including a former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani.

The pair's love journey began in 2019 when they both met on Instagram, after which they exchanged pictures and continued an online courtship that would eventually be resulting in marriage.

Janine, a chef, based in Lindon, California had, during a visit to Nigeria in January 2020, revealed that Isah's sincerity endeared him to her.

The woman has said that she will not mind returning to America with her new love after the marriage in Kano. 

