Police Ask Foreigners To Be Vigilant As Gunmen Kidnap Two Indians In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday asked foreigners in the state to be vigilant as they go about their daily activities.



Two Indians nationals were kidnapped at a pharmaceutical shop, close to Top One restaurant in Podo area of Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday.





Since Wednesday, the whereabouts of the two foreigners are still unknown as their captors have yet to get across to their company and families in the state.



Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the two foreigners were trailed from the company to the pharmaceutical shop before opening fire on their vehicle's tyres which forced the cars to a halt.



The sources noted that the two foreigners were first robbed of their cash and other possessions before they were whisked away by their abductors.



Confirming the development to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the Oyo State Police Command would do its best to arrest the criminals.



He, however, urged expatriates to be vigilant during this period.



Fadeyi said, "Modalities have been put placed while concerted effort intensified to rescue them from their captors.



"All expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful, especially during this period. Security agencies should be alerted when they see any suspicious movement around their facilities."