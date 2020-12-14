520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits

The hostages were split into groups before Maale and four others escaped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

Osama Aminu Maale, an 18-year-old student of Government Science School, Kankara, in Katsina State, has narrated how he escaped from bandits who kidnapped hundreds of his colleagues last Friday.

According to AFP, Maale said 520 students were abducted when the armed bandits stormed the school.

BBC

“There were a total of 520 of us that were taken by the gunmen from the school,” he told AFP on the phone.

“After they took us away, we stopped inside the bus where they made the older students take a headcount. We counted 520,” he said.

The hostages were split into groups before Maale and four others escaped.

“One of the gunmen hit me repeatedly when I failed to keep up with the rest of the group due to my failing health before he let me trail behind, giving me the chance to escape,” Maale added.

Despite being in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to visit Kankara.

The President, however, sent a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, from Abuja to Katsina to sympathize with the state government and resident over the attack.
See Also Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Kidnap: Northern Group To Protest In Buhari's Hometown Daura
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity #BringBackOurBoys Trends As Nigerians Demand Rescue Of Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military 18 Nigerian Army Generals Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military How We Battled To Save Late Major General Irefin From COVID-19 – Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad