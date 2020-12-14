520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits

Osama Aminu Maale, an 18-year-old student of Government Science School, Kankara, in Katsina State, has narrated how he escaped from bandits who kidnapped hundreds of his colleagues last Friday.

According to AFP, Maale said 520 students were abducted when the armed bandits stormed the school.

“There were a total of 520 of us that were taken by the gunmen from the school,” he told AFP on the phone.

“After they took us away, we stopped inside the bus where they made the older students take a headcount. We counted 520,” he said.

The hostages were split into groups before Maale and four others escaped.

“One of the gunmen hit me repeatedly when I failed to keep up with the rest of the group due to my failing health before he let me trail behind, giving me the chance to escape,” Maale added.

Despite being in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to visit Kankara.

The President, however, sent a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, from Abuja to Katsina to sympathize with the state government and resident over the attack.

