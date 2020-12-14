#BringBackOurBoys Trends As Nigerians Demand Rescue Of Kankara Schoolboys

Bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students after a gun duel with the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

Some Nigerians on social media have lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students after a gun duel with the police.

See Also Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The President had arrived in the state on Friday, hours before the abduction took place but failed to visit the community three days after the incident.

A google map check by SaharaReporters showed that the distance between Daura, Buhari's hometown and Kankara is 190km, a journey of less than 3-hours if the President decided to travel by road.

Using the hashtag #BringBackOurBoys, Nigerians on Twitter berated Buhari over the high rate of insecurity in the country.

They also called on the President, who is currently in Daura, to show empathy by visiting the scene of the incident.

Below are some reactions:















 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Kidnap: Northern Group To Protest In Buhari's Hometown Daura
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Stop Blaming Security Agencies, DSS Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military 18 Nigerian Army Generals Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military How We Battled To Save Late Major General Irefin From COVID-19 – Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America US Electoral College Set To Confirm Biden Win
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad