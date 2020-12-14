BringBackOurBoys Trends As Nigerians Demand Rescue Of Kankara Schoolboys

Some Nigerians on social media have lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
Bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students after a gun duel with the police.
The President had arrived in the state on Friday, hours before the abduction took place but failed to visit the community three days after the incident.
A google map check by SaharaReporters showed that the distance between Daura, Buhari's hometown and Kankara is 190km, a journey of less than 3-hours if the President decided to travel by road.
Abduction: @MBuhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/CDHO6dwJwv pic.twitter.com/mGOic1Su8S— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 13, 2020
Using the hashtag #BringBackOurBoys, Nigerians on Twitter berated Buhari over the high rate of insecurity in the country.
They also called on the President, who is currently in Daura, to show empathy by visiting the scene of the incident.
Below are some reactions:
Another weekend, another atrocity.— Rev. Johnnie Moore Ù (@JohnnieM) December 13, 2020
Over 300 boys kidnapped on Friday from a government boarding school; including a teenager named after Nigeriaâs Pres Buhari.
Adding my prayers to the prayers of these dear families. This must stop!#BringBackOurBoys https://t.co/015zfGbXd5
The sad aspect of the abduction of the boys of GSSS Kankara, is that no service chief will be removed. No one will be sacked. General #Buhari will keep using taxpayer fund to rehabilitate Boko Haram. @Elrufai will continue paying herdsmen. NOTHING will change!#BringBackOurBoys— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 13, 2020
@MBuhari is in Daura but can't evn go to Kankara to show his sympathy to the families of the victims. You have failed your own people.ð¤§ we vote u to protect our lives nd proprties, nd u don't know wht u ar doing.— B O S T I N G__ (@M_bosting) December 13, 2020
I don't know what's wrong with dis Guyðð #BringBackOurBoys pic.twitter.com/HUvwGYyhAq
48 Hours After, 333 School Boys Still Missing, Buhari Yet To Visit Kankara.— Bizi's Store (@bizi_store) December 13, 2020
President Buhari Orders New Military Operations In Katsina Against Bandits
Forty-eight hours after hundreds of boys were abducted from Government Science Secondary School#BringBackOurBoys @FMICNigeria
On Friday, when President Buhari wanted to go to the airport, the whole road was blocked-no vehicle movement around the airport road for several mins.— Ikulajolu Oloye Adesola (@oloyenaija1) December 13, 2020
He was traveling to the same Katsina where hundreds of #KankaraStudents were abducted.
ð¢ #BringBackOurBoys #Securethenorth
@freshfmabeokuta The abduction of these students is totally out of the sensible issue at all, yet President @MBuhari can't visit the school where such abduction occurred, and he's in the State, does this means he's not the one in place of power. #BringBackOurBoys— YanjÃº ÃwÃ¡lÃ¡â¢ (@samade327) December 14, 2020
Having a "General" as a president. One 'll think we 'll have the best security arthitectures in place. Unfortunately not as this is the worse secured period in our lives as a Nation. Nowhere seem to be safe, sleeping peacefully at night is now becoming a luxury #BringBackOurBoys— Unbiased General (@Haji288) December 14, 2020
With the degree of confidence/effontry those bandits had to attack the secondary with the fact that they're aware of the presidents presence in the state, that should let everyone know that @mbuhari is truly incompetent,.— Musbau Omojomi (@Omojomi01) December 14, 2020
Bandits fears a competent leader. #bringbackourboys