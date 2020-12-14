Insecurity: Stop Blaming Security Agencies, DSS Tells Nigerians

The Department of State Services has called on Nigerians to show their support in tackling insecurity and stop blaming the security agencies.

The Director-General of the agency, Yusuf Bichi, made this call in Abuja at the Security and Emergency Awards (SEMA 2020), where the organisation was conferred with an award by Emergency Digest, a security tabloid.

DG of DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

The DG, represented by the service spokesman, Peter Afunanya, stated that the support of the citizens was pertinent, especially in areas of intelligence gathering. He added that people needed to rededicate themselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any insecurity.

He said, "We call on Nigerians to support security agencies and the government. Security is no longer for government and security agencies; there is a need for collaborative efforts and partnerships. You continue to stay in your comfort zones and continue to blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need have you brought it?

"All those bad people are part of our communities; they live in our neighbourhoods. If you know one, tell the security agencies about him. If you have not done all these, it's time for us to have a rethink; it's time for us to have a change of mind to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any insecurity."

Also, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, while commending the awards, said the cybersecurity sector is estimated at $2.32bn and projected to become $3.6 to $4.2bn by 2023.

The minister, represented by Emeka Okoye, Direct Information and Communication Technology, therefore called on all stakeholders to make an input in developing the national digital economy for the country to maximise its security benefits.

The minister said the government was reviewing the Cybercrime Act to meet the emerging security challenges of the nation such as terrorism and cyberspace criminality.