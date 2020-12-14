Kankara Attack: Katsina Government Begins Negotiation With Bandits

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Monday said the government had opened discussions with kidnappers who invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

SaharaReporters reported that Bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police.

Despite arriving the state hours before the abduction took place, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to visit the community three days after the incident.

A google map check by SaharaReporters showed that the distance between Daura, Buhari's hometown, and Kankara is 190km, a journey of less than 3-hours if the President decided to travel by road.

Meeting with the President on Monday in Daura, Governor Masari said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already pertaining to safety and return of the students to their homes.

The governor, according to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, assured Buhari that steady progress was being made to bring them out unharmed.

The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura, Katsina State, received a briefing on children kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, with an assurance from Governor Aminu Bello Masari of steady progress to bring them out unharmed.

"The governor, who was accompanied by the deputy governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on safety and return to their homes.

"Governor Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

"The governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts."

