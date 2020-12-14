Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor

A parent of a missing pupil, Hajia Faiza Hamza Kankara, who spoke to Vanguard, said the pupil stated this while giving an account of his ordeal in the hands of the captors.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

A pupil of the attacked Government Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, who escaped from the bandits' hideouts, has claimed that two of his colleagues have been killed.

A parent of a missing pupil, Hajia Faiza Hamza Kankara, who spoke to Vanguard, said the pupil stated this while giving an account of his ordeal in the hands of the captors.

The grieving parent said the boy told them that the bandits fed them with leaves and beat them like cattle.

She also said the pupil told them that the abducted pupils still missing stand at over 500, saying whoever said the number of missing children is 10, is a liar.

She said,  "My son, Usman Lawal Tahir, is in SS2 class. He is still missing. One of the pupils who returned yesterday (Sunday night) said they were 520 that included two that were killed and him who escaped.

"So whoever says the missing children were ten lied. Today (Monday), another child just returned, and he is being interviewed in the principal's office. So we are waiting to hear what is the situation with the missing children over there. Although when the boy returned, one of the security personnel who brought him back said 15 more were on their way before the dusk. 

"The children said they were fed with leaves and beaten like cattle.

"We appeal to President (Muhammadu) Buhari and Governor (Aminu) Masari to come to our aid and rescue our wards. We cannot sleep and cannot eat."

Meanwhile, the grieving parents of the students have besieged the school premises, awaiting the return of their missing children. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Don't Want To Travel For Christmas—Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Attack: Katsina Government Begins Negotiation With Bandits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Common Sense Demands That Service Chiefs Be Removed – Shettima
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Stop Blaming Security Agencies, DSS Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity #BringBackOurBoys: Hoodlums Disrupt Northern Group's Security Meeting In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Don't Want To Travel For Christmas—Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Attack: Katsina Government Begins Negotiation With Bandits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Common Sense Demands That Service Chiefs Be Removed – Shettima
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military How We Battled To Save Late Major General Irefin From COVID-19 – Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Stop Blaming Security Agencies, DSS Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity #BringBackOurBoys: Hoodlums Disrupt Northern Group's Security Meeting In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Entertainment COVID-19: Nigerian Musicians Omah Lay, Tems To Remain In Uganda Police Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad