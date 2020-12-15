Abduction: Zamfara Shuts Down Boarding Schools

Speaking to journalists in a press conference on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Education, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the schools would remain closed until the security improves.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

Zamfara State Government has closed down ten boarding schools in the state to prevent possible abduction of students by bandits.

The affected schools, according to Abdullahi, are Government Secondary Schools in Zurmi, G.S.S. Birnin Magaji, (boarding), and G.A.S.S. Zurmi (boarding), G.G.S.S. Moriki (boarding). Science Secondary School Shinkafi (boarding), Science Secondary School, Dansadau (boarding) and Science Secondary School, Bukkuyum (boarding).

Others are G.D. S. S Nassarawa Mailayi (day), G.D.S.S. Gusami (day), and G.D.S.S. Gurbin Bore, (day).

Abdullahi said, “We do not want what happened in Katsina to happen in Zamfara State.

“All the principals of the affected schools have been directed to ensure immediate closure of the affected schools.”

The commissioner also called on parents and guardians to exercise patience and cooperate with the government, adding that, “the security of our students is our utmost priority at the moment”.

