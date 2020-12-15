BREAKING: Kaduna Orders Closure Of Schools Over COVID-19

This followed an upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has announced the closure of schools across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

This followed an upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi.

SaharaReporters Media

The statement directed all schools in the state to close as from Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Makarfi said the measure was taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic following its second wave in the state.

The commissioner, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the ministry decided to shut down the schools due to the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state.

According to him, the rising cases of COVID-19 showed a replicate of figures recorded in the first wave of the pandemic in April, May and June 2020, indicating that a new wave of the infection is rapidly spreading across the state.

He noted that the state’s Ministry of Health had further confirmed that while the infections cut across age groups, the new wave especially affects those between 10 and 35 years (which form a majority of the populace in the education sector).

He added that in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic and save the lives of people in the state, the state “is directing all public and private schools to conclude all necessary arrangements and close on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, as opposed to the initial closings.”

All examinations, the commissioner said, must be concluded on or before Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in all institutions of learning across the state.

He added that physical classes in the universities and other institutions of higher learning would not be held during the period of closure.

He said institutions could make other arrangements for teaching and learning and other activities in line with their continuity and contingency plans.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Travels To Dubai For Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram "Katsina Abduction Was Done To Discourage Western Education" – B'Haram Claims Responsibility In New Audio
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Kankara: Education Under Attack In Northern Nigeria - Amnesty International
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dementia Prevented Buhari From Visiting Katsina School Despite Being Briefed Since Friday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths Hit 223 In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Strike: Again, Nigerian Government, ASUU Cancel Meeting
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity "Where Should We Run To?" – Nigerians React To Aisha Buhari's Relocation to Dubai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: World Bank Approves $1.5bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists List Nigeria's Most Dangerous Roads, Say Bandits Built Dens Along Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Amid Financial Hardship, Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition Of 5,000 Shops In Lagos, Traders Weep
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Sacked Sanusi—Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Afghan Refugee Murders Nigerian Man Over Disagreement On Religion In Portugal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Gang Leader Linked To Governor Ayade Arrested For Killing Assistant Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Travels To Dubai For Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Consultative Forum Chief Attacks Kanu Over Creation Of Eastern Security Network
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere Backs IPOB's Eastern Security Network, Says Regional Policing Will End Insecurity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad