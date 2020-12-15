Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Travels To Dubai For Treatment

He is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Nation, a member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Justice Muhammad was absent at the swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday.

His duty was performed by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, who administered oaths to the new SANs.
 

